WH environmental justice advisors press for Justice40

BY DREW COSTLEY

AP Science Writer

Key members of the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council said they plan to use $14 million from the Bezos Earth Fund to make sure the Biden administration follows through on its Justice40 initiative, a commitment that 40% of benefits from all climate and environment investment go to disadvantaged communities. Beverly Wright told attendees at an environmental justice conference in New Orleans Tuesday that Justice40 is a novel idea but more needs to be done to make it a reality.