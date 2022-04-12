Widow of disgraced cop gets probation for her role in scheme

By DON BABWIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — The widow of a northern Illinois police officer who killed himself amid an investigation of his alleged theft of thousands of dollars from a youth program has been sentenced to two years probation for her role in the scheme. Lake County Judge James Booras said Tuesday there was no evidence that Melodie Gliniewicz ever took any money from the Fox Lake Explorers Post that her husband, Fox Lake Police Lt. Charles Joe Gliniewicz oversaw. The sentencing comes more than six years after the police lieutenant staged his suicide to look like a homicide when he learned that he was under investigation for using thousands of dollars from the program for personal expenses.