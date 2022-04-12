Yankees get a new star — chef in Marcus Samuelsson

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees are getting a new star — chef. Marcus Samuelsson is expanding to Yankee Stadium this season, opening a Sweetbird food stand behind section 112 in the right-field area of the lower deck, partnering with the team and Legends Hospitality. Born in Ethiopia and raised in Sweden, Samuelsson was hired at 24 as executive chef of New York’s Aquavit and gained fame from a three-star review by The New York Times’ Ruth Reichl in September 1995. He left in 2010 after reducing his role for several years, and opened Red Rooster in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood later that year.