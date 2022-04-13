Australian minister tries to end Solomons-China pact

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia: (AP) — Australia’s Minister for International Development and the Pacific Zed Seselja has flown to the Solomon Islands in a bid to prevent a China military presence in the South Pacific island nation. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday confirmed Seselja’s mission after the Solomon Islands announced on April 1 it had initialed a security pact with China. Two top Australian intelligence officials, Australian Secret Intelligence Service boss Paul Symon and Office of National Intelligence director-general Andrew Shearer have since met Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. The Solomon Islands government said it won’t allow China to build a military base there and China has denied seeking a military foothold in the South Pacific.