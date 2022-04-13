‘Biophilia’ style: Nature as self-expression, solace

By KIM COOK

Associated Press

Tattoos. Clothes. Furniture. More people are adorning their bodies and homes with themes from nature. Designers and artists who see this “biophilia” trend think it’s a response to both the pandemic and anxiety about environmental destruction. Veronique Hyland of Elle magazine says many people are yearning for nature and the solace it brings. She says experiencing the outdoors has become something of a luxury so people are carrying nature with them. That could be a bracelet made of beach glass or a leather jacket made from mushrooms or a tattoo of your favorite tree. “Biophilia” is a term made popular by biologist E.O. Wilson to describe humans’ connection to the rest of the natural world.