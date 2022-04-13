Democrat Finkenauer asks Iowa justices to keep her on ballot

By DAVID PITT

Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A lawyer for former Democratic Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer has told the Iowa Supreme Court that a lower court judge was wrong to kick her off the June 7 primary ballot for U.S. Senate and the high court should allow her to run in June’s primary for the chance to try to unseat Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley. A panel of state officials concluded that signatures with missing or incorrect dates on Finkennauer’s nomination petitions still substantially complied with state law. But the lower court judge said a literal interpretation of the law required the signatures to be disqualified. The high court heard arguments Wednesday and must rule before Monday, when ballots must go to printers in order to be mailed on time to Iowans abroad.