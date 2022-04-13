Eudora Welty letters released 2 decades after author’s death

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Archives and History is allowing the public to have access to additional papers from the late author Eudora Welty. The material includes letters written by her relatives. The release comes Wednesday on the 113th anniversary of Welty’s birth. She died in 2001. Her will said the family correspondence was to remain private 20 years after her death. Welty received the Pulitzer Prize in 1973 for her short novel, “The Optimist’s Daughter.” Harriet Pollack is a Welty scholar and affiliate professor at the College of Charleston. She says the newly released letters give insight about the author’s family.