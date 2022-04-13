Florida woman gets 12+ years prison for ‘child modeling’

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman described as a bookkeeper for international “child modeling” websites that sexually exploited young Eastern European children has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison. The U.S. Justice Department said in a news release Wednesday that 41-year-old Tatiana Power of Weston, Florida, handled many financial aspects of a business called Newstar Websites. Prosecutors say the company recruited people under age 18 from Ukraine, Moldova, and other Eastern European countries under the guise they would become “child models” on the websites. But prosecutors say the children were used to make about 4.6 million exploitative videos and images that were sold online.