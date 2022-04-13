Investigators: Drone that crashed in Croatia carried a bomb

By DARKO BANDIC

Associated Press

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia’s crash investigators say a military drone that apparently flew all the way from the Ukrainian war zone over three European NATO member states before crashing in the Croatian capital was armed with an explosive device. The 6-ton Soviet-era aircraft apparently drifted uncontrolled out of Ukraine, crossed over Romania and Hungary before entering Croatia, slamming into a field near a student dormitory early morning on March 10. About 40 parked cars were damaged in the large explosion, but no one was injured. Members of the Croatian investigative team told reporters in the Croatian capital on Wednesday that fragments of the drone found at the crash site showed that the device carried an improvised aircraft bomb.