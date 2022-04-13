Jennifer Lopez doc ‘Halftime’ to open Tribeca Festival

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A Netflix documentary about Jennifer Lopez titled “Halftime” will kick off the 21st Tribeca Festival. The New York film festival announced its opening night film Wednesday. While Tribeca has traditionally been held in spring, this year it shifts to the summer, opening on June 8. Organizers said “Halftime” follows Lopez “as she reflects on her milestones and evolution as an artist and navigates the second half of her career.” Lopez, a Bronx native, hosted the Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira in 2020. The film will debut on Netflix on June 14.