Kentucky lawmakers push to put more restrictions on abortion

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Demonstrators’ chants echoed through Kentucky’s Capitol as Republican lawmakers took up an abortion bill. The lawmakers started pushing aside the Democratic governor’s veto of a bill putting new restrictions on abortion. Those restrictions would include banning the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy. About two dozen abortion-rights supporters chanted “hands off our bodies” near the House chamber as lawmakers debated the abortion measure. Abortion wasn’t the only social issues legislation taken up during the frenzied veto session. Republicans also used their lopsided majorities to finish overriding a veto of their effort to ban transgender athletes from participating in sports.