Michigan city to release video of death by police officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The new police chief in Michigan’s second-largest city is releasing video of the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old Black motorist by an officer. Grand Rapids Chief Eric Winstrom says video of the incident from several sources will be released Wednesday afternoon. Protesters in Grand Rapids have been calling for the video’s release since Patrick Lyoya was fatally shot April 4. Police say he fought with an officer after his car was stopped because of an issue with the license plate. State police are investigating the shooting. The medical examiner says the autopsy report won’t be publicly available until state police complete their work.