Migrants to South Africa face threats, says Amnesty report

By ANDREW MELDRUM and FARAI MUTSAKA

Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Amnesty International says migrants in South Africa are living in fear of attacks and even death, after a Zimbabwean man was burned to death amid renewed violence against foreigners in some poor neighborhoods of Johannesburg. The rights group said in a report Wednesday that those most targeted are Zimbabweans, who make up the largest number of migrants in Africa’s most developed economy. Amnesty International accused South African authorities of “inaction” and “a lack of political will” to stem the wave of anti-migrant violence witnessed in recent weeks. The report said that violence is driven by vigilante groups who blame foreigners from poorer African countries for South Africa’s rampant unemployment.