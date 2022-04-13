Russian embassy in Bosnia warns of destabilization

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The Russian embassy in Bosnia has criticized the suspension of a Bosnian Serb property law and warned of potential destabilization in the tense Balkan country unless the decision by the top international official is revoked. The embassy in a statement Wednesday carried by local media reiterated that Moscow does not recognize German diplomat Christian Schmidt as the head of the U.N. Office of High Representative in Bosnia and considers his moves illegitimate. The Russian comments reflect a dispute with the West over policies in the volatile Balkans where Moscow has sought to increase its historic sway.