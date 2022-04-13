Split Cyprus seeks equal say for women in future peace talks

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The rival leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus have kicked off an initiative to give women an equal say in any renewed push to reunify the east Mediterranean island nation. Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots Ersin Tatar met Wednesday at United Nations compound at the defunct Nicosia airport inside the buffer zone that cuts across the island. Talks to reunify Cyprus as a federation have remained at a standstill since 2017. The island was split in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup aimed at union with Greece. Despite the deadlock, the initiative is seen as a small, but notable step forward in helping to revive peace talks.