Strife in Myanmar curbs traditional new year celebrations

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Celebrations of Thingyan, Myanmar’s holiday marking the traditional new year, have been uncharacteristically quiet, as the violent struggle for power between the military government and its opponents cast a shadow over the usual merrymaking involving the playful splashing of water. Opponents of military rule, who have widespread support, urged a boycott of the celebrations organized by the government. The armed wing of the resistance reinforced that call by warning that it might carry out bombings targeting security forces in Yangon, the country’s biggest city. But no major incidents were reported by nightfall on Wednesday, the first day of the holiday. Opposition is widespread to the military takeover that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February last year.