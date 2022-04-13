Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 2:22 AM

Ukraine upset by Vatican inviting Russian to carry cross

KTVZ

By FRANCES D’EMILIO
Associated Press

ROME (AP) — A close associate of Pope Francis is defending the Vatican’s decision to have a Russian woman and a Ukrainian woman carry the cross together during a Good Friday procession in Rome. Both the Ukrainian ambassador to the Holy See and the archbishop of Kyiv have blasted the choice, given Russia’s invasion and war in Ukraine. A Jesuit priest who is close to Francis defended the pairing, saying the pope “is pastor, not a politician.” The women are nurses who work together at a Rome hospital. The pope didn’t mention the controversy during his public audience on Wednesday. But he denounced “the armed aggression of these days” as “an outrage against God.” 

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content