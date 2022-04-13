UK’s Johnson rejects calls to resign amid ‘partygate’ fine

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to resign after being fined for breaking his government’s pandemic lockdown rules. Johnson says he will instead redouble efforts to strengthen the economy and combat Russian aggression in Ukraine. London police fined Johnson and other people Tuesday for attending a birthday party thrown for the prime minister at his Downing Street offices on June 19, 2020. The penalty made Johnson the first British prime minister ever found to have broken the law while in office. Gatherings of more than two people were banned in Britain at the time of the birthday party to curb the spread of the coronavirus.