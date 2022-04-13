WHO: COVID cases and deaths fall for 3rd consecutive week

GENEVA (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases and deaths reported to the World Health Organization has fallen for a third consecutive week. In its latest weekly report on the pandemic, the U.N. health agency said the more than 7 million new cases reported last week represented a 24% decline from a week earlier. The report issued late Tuesday says the weekly number of COVID-19 deaths, was down 18%, at over 22,000. WHO says the decreases “should be interpreted with caution” since far fewer cases are being identified as countries scale back their testing strategies. Reported cases and deaths fell worldwide, including in the Western Pacific, where an infection surge of has triggered lockdown measures in China.