2nd suspect arrested in deadly Iowa nightclub shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a second suspect in a deadly Iowa nightclub shooting is in custody in Illinois. The U.S. Marshals Service said 29-year-old Dimione Jamal Walker was arrested on Monday in the Chicago suburb of Matteson. He is a suspect in the shooting April 10 at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The U.S. Marshals said law enforcement officers in Iowa determined Walker had fled the state the day after the shooting and investigators received information last week that he was in the Chicago area. Another man, 32-year-old Timothy Rush, has been charged with second-degree murder and other counts in the shooting.