Evacuations ordered as wildfire burns near Prescott

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Officials say mandatory evacuations have been ordered for residents near Mount Union, south of Prescott. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issued the order Monday after a wildfire began at about 10 a.m. It said on Facebook that an evacuation center has been set up at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. The fire has burned about 500 acres as of Monday afternoon. The U.S. Forest Service says the fire is burning through brush, ponderosa pine and other trees. Department officials say fire crews, engines and aircraft have been working to suppress the flames. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.