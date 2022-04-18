In Iran, Russia’s war on Ukraine is a political flash point

By NASSER KARIMI and JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Russia’s war on Ukraine has exposed just how much Iran has tilted toward Moscow in recent years. The collapse of Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers stoked decades-old, hard-line anger at America. However, it also exposes deeper fault lines even within the politics of Iran itself. The country’s historic enmity with Russia has combined with a wider feeling among some that backing Moscow betrays the Islamic Republic’s often-stated message that it stands against the world’s major powers. The dividing opinion between state television reports on the war and the public are stark. On the streets of Tehran recently, 12 people told The Associated Press that they supported Ukraine, while three reiterated Iran’s official stance and two supported Russia.