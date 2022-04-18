Police try to ID boy’s body found in woods, set up tip line

SALEM, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police have established a toll-free national tip line for information in the death of a young boy whose body was found over the weekend in the southern part of the state. Police say anybody with information on the boy should call 1-888-437-6432. Police say a Washington County resident hunting mushrooms found the body around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The body was located in a heavily wooded area of eastern Washington County. Police describe the boy as Black, between the ages of 5 and 8, with a thin build, short hair and about 4 feet tall. He’s believed to have died in the past week.