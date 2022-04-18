Results of 2nd autopsy to be given in Patrick Lyoya’s death

DETROIT (AP) — Lawyers for the family of Patrick Lyoya say they will release results from an independent autopsy Tuesday. Lyoya was an unarmed Black man who was shot in the head by a white police officer in Grand Rapids, Michigan, two weeks ago. The official autopsy report won’t immediately be released to the public. But a separate autopsy was performed by Dr. Werner Spitz. He’s a former medical examiner in the Detroit area who has worked on many high-profile cases. Video from a bystander shows Lyoya was on the ground when he was shot in the head during a struggle with an officer. State police are investigating.