Sharpton to deliver eulogy for Black man shot by officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Funeral services have been scheduled for an unarmed Black man fatally shot following a traffic stop and struggle with a white police officer in western Michigan. The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy Friday for Patrick Lyoya at Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids. Lyoya, a native of the Democratic Republic of Congo, was face-down on the ground April 4 when he was shot in the back of the head. Video footage released Wednesday by the police department showed the officer stopping Lyoya for a license plate violation, Lyoya’s attempt to run away before being tackled to the ground, and a struggle over the officer’s stun gun.