Biden to push infrastructure plans in New Hampshire

By CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is making his second trip to New Hampshire since he signed bipartisan infrastructure legislation in November. During his first trip, he gave a speech at an old bridge that’s overdue for repairs. On this one, he’ll visit a harbor that is receiving new federal funding that’s making it more accessible for cargo ships. The president has repeatedly focused on these kinds of initiatives as his more ambitious agenda to boost education, social services and climate change initiatives remains stalled. Biden is eager to convince voters that one of his administration’s top accomplishments is paying dividends, especially as he faces sagging approval ratings ahead of this year’s midterm elections.