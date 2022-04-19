Birth of endangered Hawaiian monk seal caught on camera

By AUDREY McAVOY

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Images of a Hawaiian monk seal being born on an Oahu beach have been captured on camera. An employee of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources shot video and photos of the pup emerging from the mother onto white sands last week. The pup started wiggling around as soon as its amniotic sac burst. The mother monk seal checked on her pup by barking as the newborn flapped its flippers. Hawaiian monk seals are an endangered species. There are only about 1,400 seals in the world. The pup, named PO5, was one of two baby seals born on Oahu last week. Three other pups born on Oahu this year died of undetermined causes.