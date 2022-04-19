Bodies of 4 residents found at house in eastern Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Police say the bodies of four people have been found at a house in eastern Germany, but there was no immediate word on what events led to their death. They said the bodies of two men, ages 32 and 72, and two women, ages 34 and 69, were found late Monday evening in the city of Chemnitz. All four lived in the house. They added Tuesday that investigators believe the four died violent deaths, but they are still looking into what exactly happened. Police said there is currently no evidence pointing to actions by anyone else.