DA asks to drop charges in Colorado missing woman case

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors are asking a judge to dismiss criminal charges against a Colorado man about to go on trial in the presumed death of his missing wife. But they’re reserving the right to bring new charges against him later. Tuesday’s request comes after a judge barred some key testimony at Barry Morphew’s trial to punish prosecutors for not following rules for turning over evidence favorable to the defense. The district attorney says that was a factor but says authorities also need more time to find Suzanne Morphew’s body. The DA revealed that they are focusing on an area near the couple’s former home.