Dede Robertson, wife of religious broadcaster, dies at 94

By BEN FINLEY

Associated Press

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Dede Robertson, the wife of religious broadcaster Pat Robertson and a founding board member of the Christian Broadcasting Network, has died. The network said in a statement that Robertson died Tuesday at her home in Virginia Beach. Robertson was 94. The network did not provide her cause of death. Robertson became a born-again Christian several months after her husband found his faith. The couple met at Yale University in 1952. And they embarked on a journey that included living in a roach-infested commune in New York before Pat Robertson bought a tiny television station in Virginia that would become the Christian Broadcasting Network. He later ran for president of the United States in 1988. His wife campaigned by his side.