Gun safety activists decry inaction as US shootings surge

By STEVE PEOPLES

AP National Politics Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats have spent years pledging to address the gun violence that plagues communities across the U.S. But a surge of mass shootings over the weekend served as a reminder of how little has been accomplished. The struggle for the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress to enact meaningful legislation to enhance gun safety reflects how the party’s ambitious agenda has been frustratingly stunted. The almost complete Republican opposition to Democratic priorities has hobbled a party with razor-thin majorities in the House and Senate. But that’s little solace to gun safety advocates and tens of thousands of shooting victims who were told Democrats would reduce gun violence if given the chance to govern.