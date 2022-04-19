J. Kenji López-Alt wants you to be a wok star in the kitchen

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Chef and food writer J. Kenji López-Alt suspects there’s something in your kitchen that you’re not using near enough — the wok. The Asian deep-bottomed pot is his versatile go-to cooking tool for everything from Korean-style pancakes to bacon and egg fried rice. After spending much of the pandemic tinkering, López-Alt is offering his wisdom in a new book. “The Wok: Recipes and Techniques” from W.W. Norton has tips, fascinating asides and some 200 dishes. “The Wok” gives advice on the best oils to use, how to boil eggs, and how to approach stews and curries. It knocks down some myths, like only day-old rice makes good fried rice.