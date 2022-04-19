Japan formally revokes Russia’s ‘most favored nation’ status

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has formally revoked Russia’s “most favored nation” trade status over its invasion of Ukraine, as Tokyo steps up sanctions amid revelations of the Russian military’s widespread atrocities against civilians. The stripping of Russia’s most favored nation trade status on Wednesday is Japan’s latest move against Moscow and was part of sanctions measures Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced last month that also included a decision to expel eight Russian diplomats and trade officials. On Wednesday, they were seen leaving the Russian embassy in Tokyo on a bus and taking a Russian government plane from the Haneda international airport back to their country.