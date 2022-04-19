Lebanon expects deal with World Bank on food security

By BASSEM MROUE

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s economy minister says Beirut is close to reaching an agreement with the World Bank in which the international agency would give the crisis-hit country a $150 million loan for food security and to stabilize bread prices. Amin Salam told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the government does not have immediate plans to lift bread subsidies, especially for flour used in making flat Arabic bread, the main staple in Lebanon. Lebanon is in the grip of its worst economic crisis in its modern history. It imports most of its wheat and has faced some shortages over the past weeks.