Libya’s rival officials conclude election talks without deal

BY SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. says rival Libyan officials wrapped up weeklong talks without an agreement on disputed constitutional arrangements for elections. Twelve lawmakers from Libya’s east-based parliament and 12 from the High Council of State, an advisory body in the capital of Tripoli, took part in the U.N.-brokered talks which concluded Monday in Egypt. The U.N. special adviser on Libya, Stephanie Williams, says the officials agreed to reconvene next month to continue talks with the aim of reaching an agreement on a constitutional and legislative framework for parliamentary and presidential elections. The talks came as Libya has been pulled apart again, with two rival governments claiming power.