Major remake of school nixed after students filmed disrepair

By JEFF MARTIN

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Despite a student-produced video showing gaping holes in ceilings, crumbling bathrooms and signs warning of possible electrical shock around utilities, a metro Atlanta school board has decided not to put Druid Hills High School in line for a major modernization project. Instead, the DeKalb County Board of Education this week voted 5-2 to change its plan for repairs of schools across the district. Druid Hills High had been on a list of schools set to get major revamps until it was removed earlier this year. The chair of the school board says its goal is to provide equity across the district.