Man charged with setting fire at California Home Depot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man charged with setting a fire that gutted a Northern California Home Depot, prompted hundreds to flee and filled the sky with smoke was trying to cover up a theft of tools. Dyllin Gogue of San Jose has been charged with aggravated arson and theft. He appeared in court Tuesday but didn’t enter a plea to charges that could carry a potential life sentence. Santa Clara County prosecutors accuse Gogue of setting the April 9 blaze in South San Jose that caused an estimated $17 million in losses. The district attorney said the store was crowded with weekend shoppers, and he was thankful nobody was injured or killed. 

