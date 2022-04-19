Multiple blasts near Kabul school hurt at least 7 children

KABUL, Afghanstan (AP) — An Afghan police spokesman says multiple explosions near a school in Kabul have injured at least seven children. Khalid Zadran said Tuesday that casualties are feared from the blasts in the mostly-Shiite Muslim area in the west of Afghanistan’s capital. Zadran said the explosions occurred in rapid succession near Abdul Rahim Shaheed High School and inside an education center, where exams are taken. No one has immediately claimed responsibility. The area has been targeted in the past by Afghanistan’s deadly Islamic State affiliate, which reviles Shiite Muslims as heretics.