Pakistan’s new Cabinet sworn in at presidency in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s acting president has sworn in the country’s Cabinet. Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday administered the oath of office to the 34 ministers at Islamabad’s white marble seat of government, with senior officials in attendance. Pakistan’s newly elected prime minister, Shahbaz Sharif, also was present for the ceremony. Sharif was elected premier April 11, ousting former prime minister Imran Khan. Sharif’s old political rivals are also part of his coalition government. The portfolios for the ministers are expected to be announced later Tuesday.