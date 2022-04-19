Palestinians protest closures as settlers march in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian protesters and Israeli troops clashed in the occupied West Bank as thousands of Israelis marched to the site of a demolished settlement and called on the government to rebuild it. Palestinian paramedics said Tuesday that they treated at least eight people who were struck by rubber bullets or tear gas canisters fired by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank village of Burqa. Several dozen residents were protesting the closure of roads by the army to allow the march lead by hard-line Israeli settlers to take place. Tuesday’s march came during a period of surging tensions between Israelis and Palestinians.