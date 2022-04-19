Russia hits Ukrainian cities, pours more troops into war

By ADAM SCHRECK

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is hurling its military might against Ukrainian cities and towns and pouring more troops into the war. The fighting in the east seeks to slice the country in two in a potentially pivotal battle for control of Ukraine’s industrial heartland of coal mines and factories. The boomerang-shaped front stretched for hundreds of miles in what is known as the Donbas. If successful, the battle would give President Vladimir Putin a victory following the failed attempt by Moscow’s forces to storm the capital, Kyiv, and heavier-than-expected casualties. Meanwhile in the devastated southern port city of Mariupol, Russian bombs reportedly flattened what was left of a sprawling steel plant and hit a hospital.