South Africa launches relief for Durban flooding; 448 dead

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Declaring a national state of disaster, South Africa has allocated $67 million to help those hit by floods that have killed at least 448 people in the eastern city of Durban and the surrounding KwaZulu-Natal province. Provincial officials said Tuesday that nearly 4,000 homes have been destroyed and more than 40,000 people displaced by the floods caused by prolonged heavy rains. About 600 schools have been hit with damages estimated at about $28 million. South African military teams are delivering food, water and clothing to flood victims. Water tankers have been sent to areas where access to clean water has been disrupted. Large areas are without electricity.