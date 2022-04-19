Swiss authorities clear 1st cannabis sale pilot project

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss authorities have given the green light for a pilot project under which a few hundred people in the city of Basel will be allowed to buy cannabis for recreational purposes from pharmacies. Basel’s plan was the first to be authorized since Switzerland cleared the way for time-limited pilot projects last May. At present, growing, importing, producing and selling cannabis are banned in the country. The Federal Office of Public Health said Tuesday that the idea of the projects is to increase understanding of “alternative regulatory forms” that could be a basis for future legislation. Basel’s project will get under way in late summer and last 2 1/2 years.