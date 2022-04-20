Biden to attend White House Correspondents’ Association gala

By WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to attend the White House Correspondents’ Association’s annual dinner on April 30. It’ll be the first time a sitting president is there since Barack Obama in 2016. Donald Trump opted to skip the event when he was president, and it was canceled in 2020 and last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. After the Gridiron Club dinner in Washington earlier this month, some of those who attended, including Cabinet members, other administration officials and members of Congress tested positive for COVID-19 amid a surge of cases around the nation’s capital. Capacity for the upcoming dinner is more than 2,600 and the event is fully booked.