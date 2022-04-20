Connecticut trooper charged with manslaughter in shooting

By DAVE COLLINS

Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state trooper has been charged with manslaughter in the 2020 fatal shooting of a man. Authorities say Trooper Brian North turned himself in to the state inspector general Tuesday evening. North fatally shot Mubarak Soulemane in January 2020 as Soulemane sat in the driver’s seat of a car in West Haven, where a high-speed chase ended and police boxed in the car. Officials say North posted $50,000 bail, was placed on paid administrative leave and his police powers were suspended. The inspector general’s office released a report Wednesday saying the shooting was not justified. North told officials he feared Soulemane was going to attack other officers with a knife.