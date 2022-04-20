COVID-themed candles on sale in Greece for Orthodox Easter

By DEREK GATOPOULOS and THANASSIS STAVRAKIS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greeks celebrate Easter with other Orthodox Christians on Sunday with most coronavirus restrictions now lifted. A central feature of the celebrations is the Easter candle given as gifts to children and popular designs are pandemic-themed. At a busy store in Athens owner Giorgos Souliotis says candles that resemble COVID-19 test kits are his best seller.