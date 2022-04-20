German intel: Known antisemitism cases ‘tip of the iceberg’

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s domestic intelligence agency says that antisemitic offenses are continuing to rise and those that come to light are only “the tip of the iceberg.” The head of the BfV agency said it is alarming that antisemitic narratives are sometimes embraced by people “in the middle of German society,” serving as a link between social discourse and extremist ideologies. He said Wednesday his agency has seen that increasingly in protests against coronavirus restrictions or over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and, in a few cases, in connection with Russia’s war in Ukraine. He added that the internet serves as “fertile ground” for antisemitism.