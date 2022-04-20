Norway is open to 4th COVID-19 shot to people over 80

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian health authorities say they are open to giving people aged 80 and above a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine but see no cause for a general recommendation for that age category to get a fourth shot. They said Wednesday that this “can be assessed and chosen by the individual.” The agency said the updated assessment was in line with guidelines by the European Infection Control Agency and the European Medicines Agency. In neighboring Sweden, authorities this month recommended a fourth vaccine dose to people 65 and over and those living in nursing homes or getting home care, down from an earlier recommendation for people 80 and older.