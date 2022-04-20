Ramos-Horta set to win East Timor presidency for 2nd time

DILI, East Timor (AP) — East Timor’s former independence fighter and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jose Ramos-Horta is set to win the presidential runoff election. According to over 60% of the votes counted Wednesday, he’s leading over incumbent Francisco “Lu Olo” Guterres for the second time in Asia’s youngest democracy. Official results are not expected until next week. Ramos-Horta, East Timor’s president from 2007 to 2012, and Guterres have blamed each other for years of political paralysis. The two also squared off in a second round in 2007. Ramos-Horta pledged to reduce poverty, improve health services for mothers and children and create more jobs if elected, and vowed to build communication with the governing parties to restore the the political stability and prevent a more severe economic downturn.