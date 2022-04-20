Relentless attacks pound last defenders holed up in Mariupol

By ADAM SCHRECK

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Relentless Russian attacks are pounding the last Ukrainian stronghold in the besieged city of Mariupol. A fighter apparently on the inside pleaded for help, saying the defenders “may have only a few days or hours left.” The Kremlin said it submitted a draft of its demands for ending the war, and the West raced to supply Ukraine with heavier weapons to counter the Russians’ new drive to seize the industrial east. Britain’s Defense Ministry says Russia likely wants to show significant successes before its May 9 Victory Day celebrations. Western nations were trying to match the military supplies they send to Kyiv to the needs of fighting in the east — likely to involve trench warfare, long-range artillery attacks and tank battles across relatively open terrain.